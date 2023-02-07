Play Brightcove video

ITV News global security editor Rohit Kachroo meets the boy and his uncle, who also survived the devastating earthquake

A little boy has pulled alive from the wreckage of an apartment block in Syria after nearly 24 hours trapped under the rubble, in footage captured by ITV News.

The boy, aged eight, was found under the debris of a block of flats in Idlib province after he was heard calling for help.

He had been there for almost 24 hours.

Rescuers chanted Allahu akbar as he was pulled from the rubble. Credit: ITV News

Rescuers chanted 'Allahu akbar' as he was pulled from the rubble.He was later taken to hospital, where he cried for water and asked where his mother is.

Eventually, his uncle found him in the hospital, and kept vigil by his bedside.

The apartment block the child was pulled from. Credit: ITV News

It later emerged that the boy's mother also survived the quake. But his father, sister and brother were killed.

The apartment block where the child was recovered is still being searched, but hope is running out.

Rescue teams are engaged in a frantic race to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake, which struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, passed 6,200.Although most of the damage is in Turkey, the volatile situation in northern Syria, which has been plagued by civil war for more than a decade, has led to fears the devastation there could take far longer to sort through.

