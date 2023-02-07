Funeral home finds woman breathing just three hours after she was declared dead

An 82-year-old woman declared dead at a New York nursing home was found breathing three hours later at a funeral parlour, police say.

The woman had been pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Centre at Port Jefferson on Long Island before she was moved to O.B Davis Funeral Homes.

Suffolk County Police have not released the woman's name, but have stated that just three hours passed between her being pronounced dead and her being found breathing.

The woman was then taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available.

The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation, police said.

The state health department is investigating, as well, spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said, adding that she could not elaborate.

Officials at the funeral home said in a statement: “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families we are honoured to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter.”

The apparent premature declaration of death occurred days after a continuing care home in Iowa was fined $10,000 (£8,400) over a similar episode.

Authorities there said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead on January 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre in Urbandale, where she was receiving hospice care.

The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where workers found she was breathing and called emergency services, authorities said.

She was returned to hospice care, where she died January 5, according to a report issued last week by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.

