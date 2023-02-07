Rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria continue as death toll passes 4,000

Search and rescue efforts are continuing in central Turkey and north-west Syria after two major earthquakes killed more than 4,000 people.

Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocked south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday at approximately 4am.

The tremors from the earthquake, which was centred about 60 miles from the Syrian border, just north of the city of Gaziantep, were felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt.

Less than 10 hours later, at about 1.30pm local time, a new earthquake hit about 80 miles from the first epicentre.

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the northeast - roughly as far apart as the distance between Manchester and London.

Countries around the world sent teams to assist in the rescue efforts, but the number of emergency crews on the ground remained few, with their efforts impeded by frigid temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

Emergency teams search in the rubble for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. Credit: AP

The quake affected rebel-held areas of Syria, already devastated by an 11-year civil war, which are home to millions of displaced people living in decrepit conditions.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the death toll from the powerful earthquake could reach as high as 10,000 people.

Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at University College London said the earthquake was "by far the largest quake ever recorded in this region".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise."

"Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible", he added. "I pray that God protects us and all humanity from such natural disasters."

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said its hospitals in Syria "are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways".

Mosques around the region were opened up as shelters for people unable to return to damaged homes amid freezing temperatures.

A child sits on a hospital gurney after the devastating earthquake. Credit: SAMS

Many buildings in the towns affected in Syria have already been weakened by more than a decade of war.

The region has been under siege for years, enduring frequent Russian and government airstrikes, and depends on aid from nearby Turkey for everything from food to medical supplies.

UNICEF warned there are now thousands of children and families are now at risk.

ITV News speaks to a survivor of the earthquake



The organisation said it was working with authorities in both impacted countries.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said: "The initial earthquake happened so early in the morning, when many children were fast asleep, made it even more dangerous, and the aftershocks bring continuing risks. "

Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organisation in Syria's opposition areas, said whole neighbourhoods collapsed in some areas.

At least 20 aftershocks were reported as hampering rescue and search efforts and causing the collapse of already damaged buildings. A famous second-century historic castle in the Turkish city of Gaziantep was badly damaged in the quake.

A video sent to ITV News by Abdulkafi Alhamdo from Atārib in north-west Syria shows a marketplace - where 150 people were killed in a bombing in 2017 - in ruins. He said that those who were affected six years ago were once again hit by tragedy.

"This time they didn't escape the destruction," Mr Alhamdo said.

Building in Şanlıurfa collapses as a result of aftershocks following the earlier quake



The UK, US, Israel, India, Pakistan and Ukraine are among the countries to offer condolences and pledge support following the disaster.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK is ready to offer assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake.

On Monday, the UK said it would send a team of 76 search-and-rescue specialists, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and four specially trained dogs, to Turkey.

The United States said on Monday it was coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. US-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria,” President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, referring to Turkey by its preferred official name.

“I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,” he added.

A collapsed building in Diyarbakir province. Credit: EBU

Egypt, Russia, Israel and Japan are among the other countries who have pledged aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Monday's earthquake occurred along the East Anatolian Fault which was largely inactive during the 20th century but was responsible for devastating earthquakes in 1822 and 1872, according to Dr Roger Musson, honorary research associate at the British Geological Survey.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.