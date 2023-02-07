Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV News presenter Charlene White details the scale of the devastation and destruction the earthquake has wrought across Turkey and Syria

More than 7,000 people are now reported dead after a devastating earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, but it is feared the death toll may rise significantly.

The epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake was located northwest of Gaziantep, Turkey.

The devastation from the quake swept across 10 provinces, where more than 13 million people live.

In western Turkey, most of Kahramanmaraş city centre has been destroyed.

Only rescue workers and aid shipments are allowed to travel to the area, and temperatures dipped below freezing last night and are expected to dip again tonight.

Several government buildings crumbled in Adiyaman, and the airports in Malatya and Hatay were badly damaged.

Some 4,500 people were estimated to be confirmed dead in Turkey on Tuesday night, with an additional 26,000 injured.

Across the border in Syria, an estimated 1,700 people had been confirmed dead while a further 3,700 are injured.

Ten million people are thought to live in the part of Syria that was affected, including four million internally displaced refugees and Syria's last opposition-controlled region around Idlib.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by freezing temperatures and the struggle to get aid to the right places.

ITV News has however heard of some stories of survival amid tragedy in the wake of the earthquake.

Earlier on Wednesday in Sarmada in Idlib province, ITV News cameras captured a young boy being rescued from the rubble after being buried for almost a day.

Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports as ITV News cameras capture the moment an eight-year-old boy is rescued

The little boy, aged eight, was found under the debris of a block of flats after he was heard calling for help.

He was later taken to hospital where he asked where his mother is.

Although it later emerged that his mother survived the quake, his father, sister and brother were killed.

The search of the apartment block where the boy was recovered continued after his rescue - but sadly it is now becoming a recovery mission.