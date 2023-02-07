A destructive earthquake and relentless aftershocks have left the Turkey-Syria border in ruins.

The tremors caused thousands of family's homes to crumble, injuring 20,000 people and killing 5,000 with the death toll still rising.

As extreme weather batters the region, many have been left homeless and exposed to sub-zero temperatures and snow storms.

In response, charities have set up emergency funds and rescue teams have descended on the region, with 24,400 emergency personnel now on the ground.A team of British search-and-rescue specialists are heading to Turkey on Tuesday morning.

The flight, carrying a team 76 people, state-of-the-art equipment and four specially trained dogs, was ready to leave from Birmingham Airport on Monday night.

Development minister Andrew Mitchell said: "The critical thing in these circumstances is the first 72 hours.

"It has to be coordinated with the Turkish authorities. I expect them to leave within the next couple of hours so that they land in daylight.

"Then this British expertise will be helping what is a huge, international effort to save lives.“

The UK is also planning to send aid to Syria, however Mr Mitchell has admitted this is 'difficult' as there is only one crossing place into the country. It is hoped the UN will be able to negotiate more crossings.

ITV News speaks to a survivor of the devastating earthquake

Play Brightcove video

How can I help the victims and survivors of the earthquake?

In the hours after the earthquake hit, emergency funds were set up to help those caught up in the disaster.

The best way to help victims and survivors is to donate through reputable charities.

Red Cross - The Turkish Red Crescent has teams in more than 10 regions across the country, while the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is delivering assistance and support to those in need in the regions of Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia giving emergency first aid and evacuating people to safety. Donate here.

UNICEF - The charity is working to ensure water supply by setting up station, sanitation and food. Teams are also working to protect unaccompanied children and reunite those who have become separated from their families. Donate here.

Oxfam - Teams from the charity in Turkey and Syria are assessing, with partner organisations, how best to provide aid. The Turkish branch is working with around 80 women’s cooperatives in ten provinces most affected by the quake. Donate here.

Save the Children - The charity is prioritising children and their families, who have lost everything. It plans to give them what they need to survive, from thermal blankets, to meals and medical supplies. Donate here.

Islamic Relief - In Turkey, the teams are helping with emergency food, shelter and cash grants. In Syria, Islamic Relief will be providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless. Donate here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know