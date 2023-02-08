A Memphis police officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied body of Tyre Nichols after he was fatally beaten last month, newly published documents show.

Demetrius Haley stood over Mr Nichols as he lay propped against a police car and took photographs, which Haley sent to other officers and a female acquaintance, documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission say.

Haley, who was driving an unmarked vehicle, forced the 29-year-old from his car, before spraying him directly in the eyes with a chemical irritant spray, according to the statement.

(From top left) officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, (bottom row, from left) Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Credit: AP

“You never told the driver the purpose of the vehicle stop or that he was under arrest,” it states.

The officer did not have his body camera on when he stopped Mr Nichols, a father-of-one, but was on a phone call with someone who overheard the encounter.

“Your on-duty conduct was unjustly, blatantly unprofessional and unbecoming for a sworn public servant,” the Memphis Police Department wrote in requesting that Haley and the other officers be decertified.

Haley’s lawyer declined to comment, and lawyers for the other four officers either declined to comment or did not respond to requests from The Associated Press.

Footage of the arrest left many unanswered questions. Credit: AP

Mr Nichols ran from the officers but was stopped again a few blocks away. At that point, Haley kicked him in the torso as three other officers were handcuffing him.

Other officers kicked Nichols in the face, punched him or struck him with a baton.

According to footage captured on a utility pole camera, one of the officers appears to quickly take a photo of Mr Nichols on his phone as flashlights are shined on him.

Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith and Emmitt Martin III — have all been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Another officer has also been fired and a seventh has been relieved of duty in connection with the latest police killing to prompt angry nationwide protests around how black people are policed.

As many as 13 Memphis officers could end up being disciplined, officials have indicated.

Mr Nichols died three days after the beating, with his family attending the State of the Union address on Tuesday as guests of first lady Jill Biden.

