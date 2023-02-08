Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy reports from Antakya, one of the worst-hit locations in Turkey

The city of Antakya in Turkey lies near the ruins of Antioch, from which it derives its name.

Antioch was one of the most important cities in the world from the ancient period until the early medieval era.

Even over 1,000 years ago, it was known for being devastated by massive earthquakes.

Much of the modern city now lies in ruins, with an official death toll of 1,000 but locals suspect it is far higher.

A grandmother looking for her two-year-old and six-year-old grandchildren told ITV News she "could no longer cry".

ITV News visited the ruins of an apartment block that used to house 1,000 people. Rescuers have pulled 100 bodies from there alone.

One grandmother who was looking for her two-year-old and six-year-old grandchildren told ITV News she "could no longer cry" and all that was left was to pray for a miracle.

Many are angry with the government, claiming their city has not received enough aid and rescue workers to carry out a proper search operation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Locals are using their hands and washing up bowls to dig through the rubble, while bodies pile up in the streets.

One resident told ITV News said: "I would say it is definitely a desperate situation, given the fact there is a lack of help from the government so far, especially in this area."

Incredibly ITV News witnessed the rescue of a 10-year-old boy who had spent 60 hours beneath the rubble.

He managed to escape with a mild case of hypothermia and only minor cuts and bruises.

Desperate residents line the streets.

The chances of successful rescues diminishes with every hour. It's impossible to know how many are lost beneath their homes, but the streets are lined with families who know which of their loved ones are missing.

In local legend, Antakya is a place of miracles. Currently, it doesn't feel like that. It feels like a place where hope is dying and help is desperately needed.