UK charities launch urgent appeal to help victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

An urgent fundraiser has been launched by charities across the UK to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed more than 11,000 people.

With rescue efforts turning quickly into recovery operations among the wreckage, attention is now turning to the tens of thousands of people left in a desperate situation by the earthquake.

Thousands of homes, alongside vital infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, have been badly damaged.

On top of this, many roads and airports have been left unusable by the earthquake, making access difficult.

The fundraiser is being organised by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), an umbrella organisation of British charities that coordinates support for international disasters.

It includes the British Red Cross, ActionAid and Save the Children.

The DEC is hoping to help the thousands left without shelter in freezing conditions. According to the Turkish government, 380,000 people have sought refuge in shelters or hotels.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors. Credit: AP

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces.

The DEC also noted access to clean water is likely to be a challenge, bringing the risk of waterborne diseases.

There was already an outbreak of cholera in north-west Syria before the earthquake.

Saleh Saeed CEO of the DEC said: "In Turkey alone, 6,000 buildings including schools and health centres have collapsed, with infrastructure vital to everyday life such as sanitation and water supplies badly damaged.

"Funds are urgently needed to support families with medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water in freezing, snowy conditions.

He added: "Of course, we know that money is tight for many people here in the UK as the cost-of-living crisis continues, but if you can, please do donate to support people caught up in this deadly disaster."

The government has committed to match the first £5m of donations made by the British public.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: "When disasters like these terrible earthquakes strike, we know the British people want to help. They have shown time and again that few are more generous and compassionate."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know