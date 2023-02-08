Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country, with Rishi Sunak promising extra military support.

The Prime Minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets - a key request from Mr Zelenskyy.

Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Mr Zelenskyy meet the Prime Minister, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

The PM said: “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

