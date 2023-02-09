How To Boost Your Immune System? ITV Tonight

The UK is in the midst of a national cold and flu epidemic - the worst in a decade. Many of us are still suffering the effects of a cold and flu season that feels like it has hung around since last year, and last month over 5,000 people were in hospital beds with flu - a hundred times more than the same period last year.

Myths abound as to what we can, can’t and should do to protect ourselves from the yearly colds influx. But aside from a flu jab, is there really anything we can do? Reporter Kylie Pentelow has been looking into how our immune system works and whether you can really “boost” it, through supplements, nutrition or exercise.

"A lack of sleep, lots of stress, a poor diet and a very sedentary lifestyle all make our immune system not work as well as it should. And if it's not working as well as it should, then you are more susceptible to infections." Professor Sheena Cruickshank, PhD, University Of Manchester

The supplements industry is estimated to have had a market worth of £520 million in 2022, and retail value sales of vitamins and supplements grew by 17% over 2017-22. In 2022, 38% of Brits took supplements. As a prolific user of supplements and vitamin tablets, Kylie is a new mum who has focussed on her diet as well as her supplements to try and battle off the new-mum colds that she and all of her friends have struggled with since getting pregnant, and through their young children’s infancies.

"Well, who gets the most colds? It's the kids, the infants. They've never seen these viruses before. They’re overwhelmed with them. Another group that suffers a lot are young mothers.The kids are bringing the viruses back from nursery and also because our immune system is lowered because of lack of sleep and stress." Emeritus Professor Ron Eccles, Cardiff University

We also meet two women who sing in a Rock Choir together in Bradford, who attempt to add 30 different plant based ingredients to their normal diets, to see whether they notice a difference in how they feel; and whether the newly popular trend to move away from 5 a day to 30 a week is actually do-able.

"People who ate 30 or more different plant based foods throughout the week had a more diverse bacteria in the gut and what we know is the more diversity you've got in your gut, the better your immune system will function." Nichola Ludham-Raine, Registered Dietitian

"Every meal we’ll always have meat because we enjoy our meat. John has chips with everything and I like to have more like boiled potatoes. I tend to get coughs quite frequently. And I think it's having the grandchildren, because they pick up so many colds at nursery that I think you're more likely to pick up colds from them as well." - Julia

And we meet Max, a 24 year old pharmaceutical sales representative who suffered from chronic colds and flus before changing up his diet and ditching the processed foods. He now does sports four times a week and hasn’t been sick since he started seeing a nutritional therapist in October of 2022.

"I was going to the doctors, I was getting antibiotics and nothing seemed to stop me from catching these coughs and colds." - Max

Max discovered that he could overcome his chronic colds and flus simply by changing what he ate, and adding in a few supplements.

