Met Police launch murder investigation after man fatally shot in Erith

Met Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man from a suspected gunshot wound in Erith, east London.

Officers and paramedics were called to Pembroke Road shortly before 9pm on Thursday following reports of shots being fired.

Near the scene at Hillside, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

The man’s age and name have not been released by police as they conduct enquiries to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin.

No arrests have yet been made.

Road closures remain in place at the location.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7135/9Feb.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.