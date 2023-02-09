Mistake by Google AI chatbot Bard wipes $100bn off parent company

Google's parent company lost around $100bn (£82.7bn) in market value after its highly-anticipated chatbot AI provided an incorrect answer in an advert.

The tech giant's new AI, dubbed 'Bard', had been positioned to compete with the popular AI tool ChatGPT.

Microsoft had recently announced that it would be pairing ChatGPT with its search engine Bing in an effort to improve user experiences. Chasing the same goal, Google released a promotional tweet asking its own chatbot a series of questions - one of which it answered incorrectly.

Answering a question about NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the AI stated that it was the first device to snap a picture of planets outside of Earth's solar system.

But pictures of such exoplanets were in fact taken by the Very Large Telescope in 2004.

The resulting fallout has shaved around $100bn (£82.7bn) off the value of its parent company Alphabet and led Google executives to take Bard back for "rigorous testing".

What are AI chatbots?

Chatbots like ChatGPT are software applications made to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

The chatbot can mimic dialogue, respond to questions, acknowledge mistakes, reject inappropriate requests and push back against flawed premises.

It can be used for a range of purposes, including digital marketing and online content creation. Some teachers have reportedly said it could even help with marking and writing school reports.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) is so advanced that ChatGPT recently passed graduate level legal exams in America.

It has since been banned from schools in New York and some Australian states and here the government and exam boards are in discussions about how to legislate against cheating.

What next for Google?

The release of their chatbot has not gone as smoothly as hoped or even as well as some of their competitors.

“It's not like this is the end of the world for Google and Microsoft is going to eat its lunch in search," said CFRA analyst Angelo Zino said.

“But ChatGPT is showing there is possible threat and that is causing a lot of fear.”

Google has been working on developing and integrating an artificial intelligence for the past six years, but has been cautious on how to deploy it.

Given their status as the world's most used search engine, their reputation is built on providing people with correct answers.

And although ChatGPT has attracted millions of users since its release late last year by OpenAI and still makes mistakes - Microsoft's Bing has a smaller audience to be tested and perfected upon.

“Google has had to take a more measured approach, but Microsoft really has nothing to lose so why not use ChatGPT in search?" said Edward Jones analyst David Heger.

Baidu, the leading search engine in China, is also rolling out a chatbot called Ernie.

