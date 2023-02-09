Scottish triathlete champion used race winnings to fund Oscar dreams

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Davda reports on how a Scottish triathlete world champion has become an Oscar nominee

A world champion triathlete has written and produced a film that has been nominated for nine Oscars and a record 14 Baftas.

With five triathlon world titles to her name already, Lesley Paterson could be adding Academy Awards to her trophy cabinet for her work on Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Often using her race winnings as a triathlete to get the project off the ground, the passion project represents 16 years of hard work.

