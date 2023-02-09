Play Brightcove video

Madonna 'can look however she wants to look,' Shania Twain tells ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda

Shania Twain says Madonna's response to recent criticism over her appearance at the Grammy's shows the pop star's "liberated spirit."

The country singer also told ITV News she is only "finally getting comfortable" in her own skin, as she reflected on criticism faced by her contemporary following the awards show.

Speaking following the release of her new album, Queen of Me, Twain said that Madonna should be able to look how she wants without judgement.

Her support for Madonna comes after she spoke of being “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” after people mocked her appearance and speculated about cosmetic surgery over pictures taken during Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

In an impassioned Instagram post, the 64-year-old singer wrote: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Twain said that time is too precious to dwell on what others say and praised Madonna's attitude.

"She didn't seem to be too fazed - or referred to not being fazed - by criticism," she told ITV News Entertainment Correspondent Rishi Davda.

"I think that is her liberated spirit and she can just look however she wants to look. Yeah there is enough criticism in the world I think.

"It is good to be comfortable in your own skin whatever that is. That is certainly the way I am feeling anyway.

"I am finally getting comfortable in my own skin - I am certainly not going to pay too much attention to criticism.

"I am not going to like let that get in my way. Not now. Life is only getting shorter right."

Twain added that women now have "more space" to express themselves in the industry and there are more opportunities than there were in the past - though there is a "long way to go still".

The Canadian singer songwriter - who has sold more than 100 million albums - described making music as a form of "self help" which can help improve her mood.

Twain, known for hits such as 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' and 'You're Still The One', said inspiration is drawn from a myriad of places, including art, films and music, as well as nature and life experience.

Twain’s sixth studio album is her first since having open-throat surgery in 2018 to strengthen her vocal muscles after a long battle with Lyme disease.

During the pandemic, the singer said she had a period of creative introspection at home to hone her songwriting skills and penned three albums worth of music with the knowledge her powerful vocals might not last forever.

Throughout her new album’s 12-tracks, the 57-year-old country pop singer confronts her physical vulnerabilities with authority in ways meant to uplift fans, and herself.

"A lot of people are commenting that it is smokier, it is airier, definitely I have a rasp", she responded when asked if fans will notice a difference in her voice.

"I think it is sexier. I am embracing it."

The new album was released on February 3 and Twain is preparing for her global upcoming tour, which kicks off from April 28.

