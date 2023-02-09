Songwriter and composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the American composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

Bacharach died on Wednesday of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said on Thursday.

He was surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles when he passed, she added.

The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91.

Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters, where among the artists Bacharach penned hits for.

Burt Bacharach accepts the Oscar for Best Original Score for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" at the Academy Awards in 1970. Credit: AP

He had a run of top 10 songs, including Alfie, Do You Know the Way to San Jose and This Guy’s in Love with You. He was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six.

Bacharach received two Academy Awards in 1970, for the score of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and for the song Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head. In 1982, he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won Oscars for Best That You Can Do, the theme from Arthur. His other movie soundtracks included What’s New, Pussycat?, Alfie and the 1967 James Bond spoof Casino Royale.

In the 21st century, Bacharach was still testing new ground, writing his own lyrics and recording with rapper Dr. Dre.

He was married to his first wife, Paula Stewart, from 1953-58, and married for a fourth time, to Jane Hansen, in 1993. He is survived by Hansen, as well as his children Oliver, Raleigh and Cristopher. He was preceded in death by his daughter with Dickinson, Nikki Bacharach.

