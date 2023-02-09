Twitter has been restored in Turkey after access was restricted following Monday's devastating earthquake, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks.

It follows reports that desperate people had been tweeting locations where they believed people were trapped under the rubble since the disaster.

Twitter access was restricted amid concerns from Turkish authorities over online disinformation, NetBlocks says, adding that no formal explanation has been provided.

At least 18 people were detained and five were arrested after "provocative posts" were put out on social media platforms about the earthquake, according to the Turkish Police on Wednesday.

Police said five of the 18 will face trial after accounts were investigated for social media posts “with the goal of spreading fear and panic.”

The force tweeted that 202 accounts which "made provocative posts about the earthquake on social media platforms were detected."

"The websites that wanted to abuse our benevolent citizens were closed down," it added.

Earlier, NetBlocks, journalists and academics noticed that access to Twitter had been restricted in the country, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, NetBlocks, a watchdog that monitors cybersecurity and the internet, said traffic filtering had been applied at the internet service provider level. This meant Twitter users in the country could not access the social media site.

Some Twitter users made appeals to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for help, tagging his Twitter handle in an apparent effort to flag the issue for his attention.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned about the provocative actions during his visit to the earthquake region in Kahramanmaras on Wednesday.

"I want my friends from the press not to give an opportunity to those who give these provocations an opportunity," he said.

Turkey approved a controversial law in 2022, criminalising the spreading of information that is “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health with the intent of causing “public worry, fear and panic.”

The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.

There was also widespread criticism of police for launching investigations into alleged instances of disinformation and insults on Twitter.

The Turkish government has periodically restricted access to social media during national emergencies and terror attacks, citing national security.