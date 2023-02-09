More survivors were rescued from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria on Thursday following Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake and a series of aftershocks.

The president of Turkey acknowledged “shortcomings” in his country's response to the world’s deadliest earthquake - which has so far killed more than 15,000 people - in more than a decade.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted to the mounting frustration by acknowledging problems with the emergency response but said the winter weather had been a factor.

Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighbourhoods were destroyed. Residents there have criticised the government's efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster," Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.”

He also hit back at critics, saying "dishonourable people" were spreading “lies and slander” about the government's actions.

In the Turkish city of Malatya former journalist Ozel Pikal, who took part in the rescue efforts, said he thinks at least some of the victims froze to death as temperatures dipped to minus 6C.

“As of today, there is no hope left in Malatya,” Pikal said by telephone. “No one is coming out alive from the rubble.”Road closures and damage in the region made it hard to access all the areas that need help, he said, and there was a shortage of rescuers where he was.

“Our hands cannot pick up anything because of the cold,” Pikal said. “Work machines are needed.”

In addition to 12,873 people killed in Turkey, the country's disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. More than 2,900 people have been reported dead on the Syria side of the border.

Tens of thousands are thought to have lost their homes.