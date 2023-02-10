Earthquake survivors struggle to source baby food as they shelter aboard trains

Play Brightcove video

In Malatchya locals are now living in train carriages. Their only hope is that one day they'll be able to move on to something better. Rachel Younger reports

At Malatya train station in Turkey, the trains don't arrive and they never leave. Instead earthquake survivors are flocking to the station to shelter in train carriages.

The carriages have provided a moment of calm following the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 23,000 people.

Aboard the Anchor Express, parents and their children make do with a couple of seats.

Now home to exhausted and injured survivors, the makeshift shelter has helped protect some from the cold.

Child sleeping aboard the Anchor Express. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News, one survivor said: "People said this is a safe area, so I have come here to save myself, save my children and save my wife."

Those aboard have been struggling to feed the smallest among them - baby food, or any food that the children would like to eat has been hard to come by.

Zara says baby food has been hard to source while sheltering aboard the train. Credit: ITV News

One woman said: "It is so difficult to even change a nappy in these conditions, we can't find anything that the children like to eat. The smallest need baby food and we just can't get hold of any.

"They took us to the camps first, but it was freezing and there were so many aftershocks that we didn't sleep for two nights."

Some families have opted to stay together, while others have chosen to send their children to relatives in safer towns. But a determination to carry on and persevere has united everyone on the trains.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.