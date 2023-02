RMT union rejects latest 'dreadful offer' amid rail dispute

The biggest union involved in the rail strikes has rejected a set of "dreadful offers" from Network Rail aimed at bringing the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions to an end.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said that following a wide-ranging consultation with every level of the union involved in the national rail dispute, its executive decided to reject both offers on the basis that they do not meet members’ expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

The union said it was seeking an "unconditional“ pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members’ terms, conditions and working practices.

Mick Lynch said the offers were "dreadful." Credit: PA

The union said it believes Network Rail’s plans for maintenance were unsafe, unhealthy for staff and unworkable.

The RMT said it will now seek further meetings with Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group to try to achieve a negotiated settlement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers."

"Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

"If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment, not less."

Both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group have offered a pay deal worth 9% over two years.

