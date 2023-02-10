The Princess of Wales celebrates Polar Preet

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week, Lizzie talks to British army officer, Preet Chandi, who set a new world record for the longest solo and unsupported polar expedition by a woman. They discuss her gruelling mission and what it was like to have the support from her patron, The Princess of Wales.

