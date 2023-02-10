'They should get a job': Storytime Drag Queen hits back at protesters

Play Brightcove video

Words and video report by digital video producer Zahra Errami

Story time certainly isn't over for Aida H Dee , the Drag Queen and founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK says "hateful" protesters need to "get a job" instead of turning up at their events.

The Drag Story Hour UK consists of Drag Artists reading books to children across the country, in nurseries, libraries and museums. Aida’s aim is to ensure that children are given the opportunity to listen to stories that are diverse and inclusive of all people. They want children to have positive LGBTQ role models, something Aida says they didn’t have growing up.

Aida’s events haven’t been without criticism from some quarters, with protesters showing up to venues hosting ‘Drag Story Hour UK’ calling it "disgusting" and accusing the events of sexualising children.

Some have interrupted readings, and more recently a petition was launched against Aida’s story hour at the Tate Modern Museum this weekend.

Aida H Dee, the drag persona of Sab Samuel who founded Drag Queen Story Hour UK, says that most protesters don’t know what they’re protesting over.

"They think they’re protesting against gender ideology and the concept of LGBTQ being out on children in some way," Sab said.

"Kids have always been gay and trans and queen and non-binary, kids were always a part of the LGBTQ community, even before they knew it themselves."

Sab Samuel told ITV News that sometimes that the abuse from ‘hateful protesters’ can have an emotional impact.

"Sometimes I sit here and cry and I think how blinded I thought I was by the world, thinking that I had finally been in the lucky generation, to be in a world where we are accepted," they said.

"But I was blinded, that’s not true – I am still having to fight, and I am fighting for the generation below me.

"It makes me sad to think that these hateful people still exist."

The controversy around these reading events has not been restricted to the UK. Recently some libraries in France banned drag story hours, and some states in the US are seeking to bring in new laws that crack down on drag shows as part of a broader backlash against LGTBQ+ rights.

Sab believes part of the blame lies with governments and urges them to "step up or step down" in regard to LGBTQ issues.

"It does seem either it’s through a lack of a law, or through small little digs by people in power – that the LGBTQ community is having a wall created," Sab said.

Despite this, Sab is adamant that queer events will continue, and the LGBTQ community will grow and thrive.

"The message I’d want to give out is we will not be separated, we will not be divided," Sab said.

"Anyone trying to stop us from being ourselves, you will go down in history as just the loser who dedicate their life to hate."