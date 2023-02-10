Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after police reviewed footage of a fox hunt in Wiltshire obtained by ITV News.

Wiltshire Police said the arrests were all made on Friday, and that all three men are currently in police custody.

A 29-year-old man from Lacock and a 38-year old man from Bromham were arrested early on Friday morning, while a third suspect, a 35-year-old man from Devizes, was arrested at noon on suspicion of the same offences. Chief Inspector James Brain said: “After being made aware of this disturbing footage, our officers have acted quickly to detain a number of people in relation to suspected wildlife offences.

"I would like to thank members of the public in responding to our appeal for information relating to this. “We take such allegations extremely seriously and we continue to appeal for anyone with further information to contact us.”

