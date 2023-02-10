A teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in a Turkish city devastated by the force of the earthquake which has killed more than 21,000 people.

Before dawn in Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 20 miles from the epicentre, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement, where he had been trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck on Monday.

The 17-year-old smiled at the crowd of friends and relatives who chanted “Adnan,” “Adnan,” clapping and crying tears of joy as he was carried out and put onto a stretcher. “Thank God you arrived,” he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. “Thank you everyone.”

Rescuers search in a destroyed building in Gaziantep, south-eastern Turkey. Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Trapped for 94 hours, but not crushed, the teenager said he had been forced to drink his own urine to quench his thirst. “I was able to survive that way,” he said. “I have a son just like you,” a rescue worker, identified only as Yasemin, told him after giving him a warm hug. “I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. I swear I did not sleep; I was trying to get you out.”

The earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, early on Monday morning.

With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.

Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey. Credit: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter.

The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need. Mustafa Turan rushed to his hometown of Adiyaman from Istanbul hours after the quake struck to check on his relatives. He counted 248 collapsed buildings between the airport and the city centre. The journalist said on Friday that 15 of his relatives had been killed, and scores of people were sleeping outside or in tents. “At night, about 4am, it got so cold that our drinking water froze,” he said.

Turkey's disaster management agency said 18,342 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkey, with nearly 75,000 injured.

No figures have been released on how many have been left homeless, but the agency said more than 75,000 survivors have been evacuated to other provinces. More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed on the other side of the border in war-torn Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 21,600.

The death toll from the earthquake, which Turkish Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “the disaster of the century,” has eclipsed the more-than 18,400 who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan. Overall, Turkey has said that some 6,500 buildings are confirmed to have collapsed in the quake.

