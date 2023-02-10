UK narrowly avoided recession with flat growth at end of 2022

The UK economy recorded zero growth between October and December last year, indicating that the country may have narrowly avoided a recession, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A recession is often defined by analysts as when the economy shrinks for two consecutive three-month periods. The economy grew by 4% in 2022 as a whole, and fell by 0.5% in December.

As ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills notes, the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of England both still expect the UK to enter recession at some point this year, with the UK remaining the only G7 economy not to have returned to its pre-Covid size.

The latest figures show a "technical recession has been avoided by a whisker", he writes.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy contracted sharply in December meaning, overall, there was no growth in the economy over the last three months of 2022. “In December public services were hit by fewer operations and GP visits, partly due to the impact of strikes, as well as notably lower school attendance. Meanwhile, the break in Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown. “However, these falls were partially offset by a strong month for lawyers, growth in car sales and the cold snap increasing energy generation. “Across 2022 as a whole, the economy grew 4%. Despite recent squeezes in household incomes, restaurants, bars and travel agents had a strong year. “Meanwhile, health and education also began to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned the UK was “not out the woods yet”, particularly when it comes to inflation.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, said the figures show Britain's economy is "stuck in the slow lane" as she vowed Labour would help tackle the cost-of-living crisis if in power.

"Today's figures show us how – despite Britain's great potential – our economy is stuck in the slow lane," she said. "We can be a leader in the industries of the future that will help grow our economy. "And we must bring in urgent measures to prevent yet more harm from the cost of living crisis, using a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to stop the energy price cap going up in April so that people have more money in their pockets."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know