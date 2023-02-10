US aid agency pledges £70m for urgent Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

The top humanitarian aid agency in the US government has pledged $85m (£70m) in urgent assistance to help people affected by the catastrophic earthquake that has killed more than 20,000 in Turkey and Syria.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the funding will help provide emergency food and shelter for refugees and those who have been displaced amid the freezing conditions.

It will also work to provide "trauma support", clean drinking water and hygiene to keep people safe and prevent disease from spreading.

The agency's director has already deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), currently operating out of the Turkish cities of Adiyaman, Adana and Ankara.

"USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) mobilized hours after the earthquakes, and our top priority is ramping up search and rescue operations for those trapped in the rubble," the agency said in a press release.

The funding comes as rescuers on the ground say supplies are needed urgently or more people will likely die from the cold.

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit.

Before dawn in Gaziantep, a provincial Turkish capital about 20 miles from the epicentre, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut, 17, from the basement, where he had been trapped since Monday.

Rescuers and mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut after he was rescued in Gaziantep. Credit: IHA Via AP

Elsewhere, in Iskenderun, six members of the same family were rescued after reportedly spending over 100 hours in a small pocket left within a collapsed building.

The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need, as temperatures remain below freezing across the large region.

Despite the stories of miraculous rescues, the death toll is expected to continue to rise as the mission in many areas has turned from finding survivors to pulling dead bodies out from the rubble.

Turkey's disaster management agency said 18,342 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkey, with nearly 75,000 injured. No figures have been released on how many have been left homeless, but the agency said more than 75,000 survivors have been evacuated to other provinces.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed on the other side of the border in war-torn Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 21,600.

