BRIT Awards 2023: Same party, different night

Celebs, booze and musical performances, the Brits has always had the ingredients of a perfect night out.

Now add in the fact that it’s been moved to a Saturday night for the first time ever and you get the feeling British music’s biggest show is about to get a whole lot rowdier.

Shifting it to the weekend is a two-fold ploy, firstly an attempt to stave off declining viewing figures and pull in the at-home Saturday night crowd.

Secondly, not that musicians need an excuse, but having it on a weekend gives everyone a chance to cut loose without thinking about an early start the next morning.

It wouldn’t be an awards ceremony without some controversy, it does feel like the two go hand-in-hand these days.

Mo Gilligan will return as host of the 2023 Brit Awards. Credit: PA

Last year, the Brit Awards scrapped male and female categories to make way for non-binary artists. Adele went on to win the inaugural Artist of the Year award.

This year, there are no women nominated for artist of the year, drawing criticism from both fans and people in the industry.

There were fears that this would be the eventual result when gendered categories were removed in 2022.

Brits organisers said that "if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts that onus on the industry to deal with this important issue."

Adding that they are "already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change."

When it comes to who will win the big awards, it’s hard to look far past Harry Styles.

Harry Styles Credit: PA

Coming off the back a Grammys win for best album, it wouldn’t be surprising if the hit maker repeated that success on this side of the Atlantic.

He’s also up for best artist, best pop act and song of the year. He could very well need to bring a bag to carry home his awards.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will be hosting the event for the second year running.

On the night, there will be performances from a whole host of A-listers including Lizzo, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

I’ve heard from a few people involved in the show, that there may be a surprise or two in store as well.

The Brit Awards will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 Arena from 8.30pm.

