BRIT Awards 2023 live: Winners and list of nominees amid controversy over Brits best artist category
The Brits makes a splash tonight as stars hit the red carpet in the first ever Saturday night awards show in the event's history.
But the BRIT Awards 2023 show is also facing a backlash this year, after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men, with Harry Styles, Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy all in the running for the top gong.
This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.
Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go.”
Host Mo Gilligan kicked off the Brit Awards with a skit in which he arrived at London’s O2 Arena via a helicopter organised by Lizzo.
Last year, the Brits scrapped male and female categories to make way for non-binary artists.
Adele won the inaugural Artist of the Year award in 2022.
Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.
Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, said she supported the introduction of more music categories at the Brit Awards.
Speaking on the red carpet, she said: “Sometimes you look at the Grammys and you are like, ‘What’s that category?’ and I think that is important because music isn’t just pop music. There is a lot of music that needs to be amplified. There are a lot of stories that need to be amplified and I just want to see it better.”
The singer also called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.
She said: “At the top it is straight white men. It is. So the more you have of that, the more you are going to get amplified voices that are that. It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels.”
The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on the O2 Arena for the ceremony tonight.
Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece, while grime star Stormzy follows with three.Follow along live as the Brit Awards 2023 winners are announced live on ITV1 and ITVX...
List of Brit Award nominees
Here is the full list of nominees in every category for the BRIT Awards 2023.
International artist of the year WINNER - Beyoncé
Nominees
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best dance act WINNER - Becky Hill
Nominees
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Album of the year nominees
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Artist of the year nominees
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Song of the year nominees
Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Group of the year nominees
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best new artist nominees
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
International song of the year nominees
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - abcdefu
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
International group of the year nominees
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
Best pop/ R&B act nominees
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Best rock/ alternative act nominees
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
