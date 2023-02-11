The Brits makes a splash tonight as stars hit the red carpet in the first ever Saturday night awards show in the event's history.

But the BRIT Awards 2023 show is also facing a backlash this year, after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men, with Harry Styles, Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy all in the running for the top gong.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go.”

Host Mo Gilligan kicked off the Brit Awards with a skit in which he arrived at London’s O2 Arena via a helicopter organised by Lizzo.

Last year, the Brits scrapped male and female categories to make way for non-binary artists.

Adele won the inaugural Artist of the Year award in 2022.

Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.

Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, said she supported the introduction of more music categories at the Brit Awards.

Speaking on the red carpet, she said: “Sometimes you look at the Grammys and you are like, ‘What’s that category?’ and I think that is important because music isn’t just pop music. There is a lot of music that needs to be amplified. There are a lot of stories that need to be amplified and I just want to see it better.”

The singer also called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.

She said: “At the top it is straight white men. It is. So the more you have of that, the more you are going to get amplified voices that are that. It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels.”

The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on the O2 Arena for the ceremony tonight.

Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece, while grime star Stormzy follows with three.Follow along live as the Brit Awards 2023 winners are announced live on ITV1 and ITVX...

List of Brit Award nominees

Here is the full list of nominees in every category for the BRIT Awards 2023.

International artist of the year WINNER - Beyoncé

Nominees

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best dance act WINNER - Becky Hill

Nominees

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Album of the year nominees

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Artist of the year nominees

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Song of the year nominees

Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Group of the year nominees

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best new artist nominees

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International song of the year nominees

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

International group of the year nominees

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

Best pop/ R&B act nominees

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best rock/ alternative act nominees

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

