By Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

Hundreds of millions of people are set to tune into the world's glitziest sporting event on Sunday.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the annual final of the NFL playoffs.

Not only is it a major fixture for sports fans in the US, the halftime show is a star-studded event which sometimes fetches more views than the game itself.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the 2023 Super Bowl in the UK.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) training with Jody Fortson ahead of Sunday's big game. Credit: AP

What is the Super Bowl?

Over a period of 18 weeks, 32 teams across the States compete in a league to qualify for the play-offs – which pits the 14 best teams of the season against each other in a knockout format.

This is then whittled down to two, who face off in one final match – the Super Bowl – to determine the champion.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How can I watch it in the UK, and when is kick-off?

This year's Super Bowl will air live in the UK on Sky Sports and ITV1, kicking off at 11.30pm (GMT) on Sunday, February 12.

You can also livestream the game via ITVX for free, or alternatively you can catch it by subscribing to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

Fans can also watch via Fox's website using their TV login details.

This year's playoff will be held at Arizona's State Farm Stadium. Credit: AP

Super Bowl 2023 teams

This will be the fourth Super Bowl appearance for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chief's fifth.

It's the first time the teams have gone head-to-head in the playoffs, and the first time two black quaterbacks will face each other.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes appearance is significant due to a history of racism in the sport which saw black players rarely being made starting quarterback - a position generally considered as leader of the offence.

In another NFL first, this year's playoff in Phoenix will be the first time that two brothers - Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - will go against each other in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

This year's showdown will be one the closest games to date, with no clear favourite.

The Eagles have a slight edge, with Betfred giving them odds of 4/5, compared to 21/20 for the Chiefs. Who is playing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna has the challenge of fitting in her 17-year career into a 13-minute setlist. Credit: AP

Rihanna has been focusing hard on delivering a spectacular halftime show, which will see her cramming 17-years of her work into a 13-minute setlist.

"It’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together," she said.

The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 halftime show, it is believed this was in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. In 2016, Kaepernick took the knee during the American national anthem in protest against police brutality. This lead to the NFL implementing a controversial law, that all players had to stand for the anthem or face a fine - last autumn this was lifted. Kaepernick never played in the league again.

But Rihanna has said the timing and circumstances this time were right for her.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the US national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing".

When asked who they were cheering for on Sunday, Ralph said she was rooting for the Eagles while Stapleton and Babyface joked they were actually backing Rihanna.

