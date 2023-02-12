Turkish officials have detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods, as the earthquake death toll surpasses 28,000.

Rescuers on Sunday continued to pull a few survivors from the rubble, six days after twin earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria collapsed thousands of buildings.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake has risen to 28,191 with figures expected to continue to grow as the odds of finding more survivors quickly fades.

The focus is beginning turned to who was to blame for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes an area of Syria that was already suffering from years of civil war.

Even though Turkey has construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are rarely enforced resulting in thousands of building toppling down, crushing residents during the quakes.

Warrants have been issued for the detention of 131 people suspected to being responsible for collapsed buildings, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday.

Turkey’s justice minister has vowed to punish anyone responsible, and prosecutors have begun gathering samples of buildings for evidence on materials used in constructions.

The quakes were powerful, but victims, experts and people across Turkey are blaming bad construction for multiplying the devastation.

Authorities at Istanbul Airport on Sunday detained two contractors who have been held responsible for the destruction of several buildings in Adiyaman, the private DHA news agency and other media outlets have reported.

The pair were reportedly on their way to Georgia.

One of the arrested contractors, Yavuz Karakus, told reporters Sunday: “My conscience is clear.

"I built 44 buildings. Four of them were demolished. I did everything according to the rules."

Two more people were arrested in the province of Gaziantep suspected of having cut down columns to make extra room in a building that collapsed, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Another building contractor was detained by authorities on Friday at Istanbul airport before he could board a flight out of the country.

He was the contractor of a luxury 12-story building in the historic city of Antakya, in Hatay province, the collapse of which left an untold number of dead.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has also announced the planned establishment of “Earthquake Crimes Investigation” bureaus.

The bureaus would aim to identify contractors and others responsible for building works, gather evidence, instruct experts including architects, geologists and engineers, and check building permits and occupation permits.

The detentions could help direct public anger toward builders and contractors, deflecting attention away from local and state officials who allowed the apparently sub-standard constructions to go ahead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, already burdened by an economic downturn and high inflation, faces parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

A lot of survivors, many of whom lost loved ones, have turned their frustration and anger towards the authorities.

