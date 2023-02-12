Met Police issues apology to Caroline Flack's mother

The Met Police has apologised to Caroline Flack's family over the force's handling of a complaint following her death.

Scotland Yard told the Love Island presenter's mum, Christine Flack, of Norwich, it was sorry for not keeping full records about its decision-making.

Flack died by suicide in her London flat at the age of 40 in February 2020.

A coroner ruled the star took her own life amid fears over an upcoming court appearance after she was charged over allegations of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Mrs Flack later launched a complaint about the Met's handling of her daughter's case.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), asked the Met to apologise to the Flack family, which the force on Sunday confirmed it has done.

The Met had decided to appeal the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to hand Flack a caution for assaulting her boyfriend, because a senior officer believed she had not clearly admitted responsibility, an inquest into her death heard.

The Met had asked the CPS to reconsider as a senior investigating officer believed, after a police interview, it was not clear if Flack admitted responsibility of what had happened with Burton.

The CPS reviewed its original decision following the Met’s intervention, and subsequently pressed ahead with an assault charge.

Following Flack's mother's complaint, the watchdog then told the Met an apology should be made over there not being a record of why police appealed the CPS' initial decision to let the star presenter off with a caution.

The inquest into Flack's death heard when police arrived at her Islington, north London, flat she was found naked and covered in blood from a self-imposed cut and told officers: “I hit him (Mr Burton), he was cheating on me.”

Speaking at the inquest, Detective Inspector Lauren Bateman said: “In my opinion it was unclear what Caroline was alluding to.

“Although she made some admissions at the scene, things were said differently (in interview).

“In my view it wasn’t clear what she was admitting to.”

A lack of admission meant the case could not end with a caution, the inquest was told.

Flack's mother has previously accused the police and prosecutors of having it “in for” her daughter, claiming they took her to court due to her “celebrity status”.

Mrs Flack told reporters last year: "She said: “I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline... And it won’t bring her back. I know it won’t bring her back. But I’ve got to do it for her.”

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) found the force's service was acceptable and no misconduct was identified for any officer, in response to Mrs Flack's complaint.

However, the IOPC asked the Met to reinvestigate the process involved in its decision to appeal the Crown decision to caution Ms Flack.

That investigation, by the the Directorate of Professional Standards, concluded in May 2022 and found that the service provided was acceptable, the Met said.

The force also identified a need for learning around using IT systems to record appeal decisions and the use of decision models for cautions, which it said are being implemented.

The report was shared with Mrs Flack, the force said. In June 2022 the Flack family appealed the outcome of the DPS investigation to the IOPC, which then carried out a review.

The watchdog's review did not identify any misconduct but concluded that an officer should receive reflective practice, concerning: a requirement to review all case material and record a balanced rationale, and demonstrating objective decision-making by exploring aggravating and mitigating factors when appealing a CPS decision.

A Met spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday: "The IOPC also asked the Met to apologise to Ms Flack’s family about there not being a record of the rationale to appeal the CPS decision.

"We have done so and acknowledged the impact that this has had on them.

"We wait to hear whether the IOPC will make any recommendations for organisational learning.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Ms Flack’s family for their loss."

ITV News has approached the IOPC for comment.

