More pubs and bars call last orders as costs spiral and sales sink

The number of pub and bar companies calling last orders has risen by more than 200 in a year, new figures suggest.

Insolvencies rose from 280 in 2021 to 512 last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young said.

Pubs and bars have faced rising energy and other costs and concerns over falling sales, it added.

The cost-of-living crisis and interest rate rises have affected spending on drinks and meals in pubs, while rail strikes have stopped punters from travelling into city centres, a report says.

Following the pandemic period, which included lockdowns, many pub and bar companies have very little savings or the capacity to borrow more and the current economic downturn has been the final push into insolvency for some, the accountancy group said.

Peter Kubik of UHY Hacker Young said: “It’s deeply concerning that so many pubs and bars are closing their doors. In addition to the financial consequences for owners and employees, the loss of a pub can be felt quite keenly by the community.

“This is a particularly difficult period for pub and bar owners, who find they need to spend more and more while earning less and less. Following an extended period of lost revenues during the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis has been the final nail in the coffin for many.

“Perhaps the Government should consider what it can do to alleviate pressures, for instance, by extending the energy bill relief scheme for the hospitality sector.”