Six Nations: England beat Italy 31-14 at Twickenham

England have polished off a victory over Italy with a 31-14 win at the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham.

Jack Willis was at the heart of a bonus-point win, scoring the opening try and leading the defence, two years after suffering career-threatening knee damage in the same fixture.

It gives new head coach Steve Borthwick his first triumph since replacing Eddie Jones in December – his reign had started with defeat to Scotland.

Willis struck the first blow, barrelling over to finish a perfectly-executed line-out maul.

Farrell’s conversion opened up a 7-0 lead and having seen their line-out maul disintegrate, Italy were unable to make any headway during a lengthy spell in possession.

England's Henry Arundell scores Engand's fourth try of the game against Italy on Sunday. Credit: PA

There was no let-up as England renewed their attack, Lawrence making his presence felt in midfield, and they appeared to be over in the 35th minute thanks to Max Malins’ show and go – but an obstruction earlier in the move had been spotted by the officials.

However, the third try arrived soon enough with another line-out drive finishing when George touched down.

Some of the England's victory’s gloss was tainted by Italy gaining points in the final quarter, but Arundell racing over the line with 10 minutes to go secured England's victory.

England face Wales on 25 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.