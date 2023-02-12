Sky Brown, 14, becomes Great Britain’s first ever skateboarding world champion

Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown has become Great Britain’s first ever skateboarding world champion at the age of just 14.

Brown scooped the gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs.

The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan’s Kokona Hiraki.

Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi, also from Japan, took bronze with Britain’s Lola Tambling finishing sixth with 81.53 points.

Sky Brown during a run before going on to win bronze in the Women's Park Final at Tokyo 2020. Credit: PA

“Being on the podium with these guys again is so crazy,” Brown told Sky Sports. “It’s just been really fun. I was trying to enjoy it as much as I could.

“Landing all three of my runs was an amazing feeling.”

Brown became Team GB's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time when she won park bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games at the age of 13.

Born in Miyazaki, Japan, to a Japanese mother and British father, Brown competed at the US Open in 2016 at the age of eight, and first elected to compete for Great Britain in 2018.

Skateboarding was one of four new sports added to the Olympics in 2020, with skateboarding events held in both ‘park’ and ‘street’ categories of the sport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…