A man who lost his parents in last week's deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake has directed his anger at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his mother, who survived the initial quake, died under the rubble.

Zafer Mahmut Boncuk's 75-year-old mother survived when their Antakya apartment building collapsed, but she was trapped under the wreckage.

Despite searching for someone to help him free her, no one came. She died on Tuesday, the day after the quake.

Like many others in Turkey, his sorrow and disbelief have turned to rage over the sense there has been an unfair and ineffective response to the historic disaster that has killed tens of thousands of people there and in Syria. Boncuk directed his anger at President Erdogan, anger that's amplified because she seemed so close to rescue but no one came. Her remains were finally removed on Sunday, nearly a week after the building collapsed. His father's body is still in the rubble. “What would happen if it was your own mother, dear Recep Tayyip Erdogan? What happened to being a world leader? Where are you? Where?” he screamed. “I gave her water to drink, I cleared her face of rubble. I told her that I would save her. But I failed,” said Boncuk, 60. “The last time we spoke, I asked if I should help her drink some water. She said no, so I rubbed some water on her lips. Ten minutes later, she died.”

He blamed “ignorance and lack of information and care — that’s why my mother died in front of my eyes.”Others in Turkey have expressed similar frustrations over the speed of rescue operations in the wake of the quake - with a view that valuable time was lost during the narrow window for finding people alive.

Others, particularly in southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, claim Erdogan’s government was late in delivering assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are both political and religious reasons.