The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday after contracting a “seasonal illness”, Buckingham Palace has said.

She was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, to celebrate its centenary, and later that day a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from voluntary groups for their contribution to the community. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen Consort was suffering from a “seasonal illness” but it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events. The spokesperson added she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.