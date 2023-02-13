Ben Wallace has announced the UK will conduct a security review after a series of objects in Western airspace were shot down by the US military, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

The defence secretary announced the intended review on Sunday following the recent incidents in the US and Canada which have raised tensions with China.

It comes after American fighter jets shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron, near the Canadian border, on Sunday – the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week.

Mr Wallace said: “The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse.”

On February 4, the US military downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America.

It had loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence. Montana is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Almost a week later on Friday, they shot down an unknown “car-sized” object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that he ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada.

On Sunday, a further unidentified object was shot down with a missile by US fighter jets over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, on Joe Biden's orders.

Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on February 5. Credit: U.S. Navy via AP, File

Pentagon officials said the flying objects posed no security threats, but so little was known about them that nothing - not even UFOs - could be ruled out.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command, said. He would not rule out aliens or any other explanation, adding: "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out."

“We have been more closely scrutinising our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense, said.

Pentagon officials added that they were still trying to determine what exactly the objects were and said they had considered using the jets’ guns instead of missiles, but it proved to be too difficult.

They drew a strong distinction between the three shot down over this weekend and the balloon from China, which the US government described as being the size of three school buses.

The Biden administration said it was used for surveillance but China claims it was on a meteorological research mission, with Beijing insisting the 'airship' had accidentally drifted far off course.

