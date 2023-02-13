US defence official: 'Chinese government has high-altitude balloon programme'

A senior US official has said the Chinese military has a high-altitude balloon programme but refused to say if the three latest objects shot down over North America were part of a surveillance operation.

John Kirby, from the White House National Security Council, spoke to reporters on Monday about the four objects shot down over North America in recent days.

He said he would not go into details about the nature of the Chinese programme other than that the US was aware of it.

In a wide-ranging press update, Mr Kirby justified the destruction of the most recent objects saying they were flying at an altitude that could pose a risk to civilian aircraft.

The Chinese balloon was destroyed on February 4. Credit: AP

The US has tried to make a clear distinction between the three objects that were shot down in recent days and the larger Chinese balloon that was flying at higher altitudes on February 4.

He also said that despite the general belief they posed no military threats to the US they could not rule it out.

Mr Kirby said they had determined all three were unmanned and uncontrolled, meaning they were just drifting freely in the wind.

The US is now in the process of recovering all four objects but because of the remote locations of all four - with two shot down over water - they may take some time to find.

The dramatic use of force against the objects is almost unprecedented in US history, with the last time a US fighter was engaged over North America being during World War Two.

The US has said it does not know the nature of the three latest objects it has shot down and it has not identified them as Chinese as they did with the first balloon.

US officials also ruled out the involvement of aliens on Monday.

On Monday the UK said it would be carrying out a defence review of its airspace in response to events in the US.