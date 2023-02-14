The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary’s Crown at the King's coronation on May 6, the Palace has announced.

For the first time in recent history an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort instead of a new one being made.

This was decided "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency", the palace says.

Despite not commissioning a new piece of royal head wear, Queen Mary's Crown will be transformed ahead of the coronation.

Queen Mary’s Crown will be worn by Camilla The Queen Consort at the coronation Credit: PA

The crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work to be done by the Crown Jeweller.

This is in keeping with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion, and reflects the Consort’s individual style.

These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

The precious stones were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Cullinan V brooch during a visit to London Fashion Week 2018 Credit: PA

The Cullinan diamonds have been set into Queen Mary’s Crown before.

Cullinan III and IV were set temporarily in the Crown for the 1911 Coronation, and the Cullinan V was inserted when the crown was worn as a regal circlet at King George VI’s Coronation in 1937. In addition, four of the Crown’s eight detachable arches will be removed to create a different impression to when the crown was worn by Queen Mary at the 1911 Coronation. St Edward’s Crown, which will be used for the Coronation of His Majesty The King, has now returned to public display at the Tower of London after changes to it were completed.

