Chlöe Oliver has been speaking to a couple about dispelling the taboo around dating with a disability.

If you haven’t noticed already today is Valentine's Day, a date many singletons love to hate.

But, for people living with a disability, securing even a first date can be a challenge because of misconceptions about what it will be like to go out with a disabled person.

According to a recent survey by the disability charity Scope, nearly 7 out of 10 people said they feel excluded from the dating world due to their disability.

Paige Tabone has cerebral palsy and took part in the show Undateables, but after being unlucky in love on the show, she found love after signing up to a dating website. She says she feels dating with a disability needs to become a more mainstream conversation.

Taylor and Paige say they want to show the world that romance knows no boundaries

Many people with disabilities have reported feeling discouraged or excluded from the dating world due to societal stigmas and physical barriers.

Another challenge is the common misperception that people with disabilities are not interested in or capable of having a romantic relationship.

This belief can lead to a lack of interest from potential partners and discourage people with disabilities from pursuing dating.

Despite this, many people with disabilities successfully find love and have formed fulfilling relationships.

As society continues to become more inclusive and understanding, it is hoped that dating with a disability will become a more accepted and supported experience for all.

Taylor and Paige on a day out to the coast

Paige and Taylor say romance regardless of health conditions is about building a connection that’s based on mutual respect support and love.

A relationship like Paige and Taylor’s is sometimes called 'interabled', which means that one partner has a disability and the other does not.

The pair are keen to show that it is possible for people to date outside of the disability world no matter their condition and that love holds no prejudice.

Dating Advice for People with Disabilities from Vantage Mobility

Pick an accessible meet-up place. When you are meeting up with somebody for a date, we suggest choosing a comfortable location that you know can accommodate your needs.

Be honest about your disability in your profile. Online dating gives us vetting opportunities for potential suitors, and not everyone may be interested in dating someone with a disability. To eliminate these mixed matches, be honest about your disability in your profile.

Don’t focus on your disability. Being honest about your disability is important, but the brunt of your profile and first date should be about you.

