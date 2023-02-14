The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University has been named as Anthony McRae.

The shootings led to a harrowing campus lockdown and a search for the gunman that ended roughly three hours later with the 43-year-old fatally shooting himself, officials said Tuesday.

Police are still unsure the motives behind Anthony McRae opening fire an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, adding that McRae, of Lansing, was not a student or Michigan State employee.

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University. Credit: AP

The gunman was found with a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey, where he had ties, the district’s superintendent said in a statement posted online.

Ewing Public Schools closed for the day, but it was later determined there was no threat according to Ewing Police Department, Superintendent David Gentile said in the statement.

McRae had not lived in the Ewing area for several years, according to the statement.

“This is still fluid,” Rozman said. “There are still crime scenes that are being processed, and we still are in the process of putting together the pieces to try to understand what happened.”

The dead and injured in the gunfire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, a popular place to eat and study, all were students, Rozman said. Five remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said Dr. Denny Martin, who fought back tears during a news conference.

Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media on Monday Credit: AP

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan State graduate said: "We mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those continuing to fight for their lives.

Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed.”

During the man hunt, police released a photo of the suspect, and an “alert citizen” recognized him in the Lansing area, Rozman said.

"That was exactly what we were trying to achieve by releasing that picture. We had no idea where he was at that point,” the deputy chief said.

Police confronted McRae about 5 miles from campus in an industrial area, where he killed himself, Rozman said.

McRae was on probation for 18 months until May 2021 for possessing a loaded, concealed gun without a permit, according to the state Corrections Department.

In McRae's Lansing neighborhood, there was a large police presence overnight.

Suzanne Shook said she has lived a block away from McRae for about a year.

She said: "We never spoke to him.

"When he would be walking or riding his bike, he was always straightforward and wouldn’t look at anybody.”

Students, meanwhile, recalled the previous night's terror.

Workers clean up outside Berkey Hall at Michigan State University Credit: AP

Dominik Molotky said he was learning about Cuban history around 8:15 p.m. when he and the other students heard a gunshot outside the classroom.

He told ABC’s “Good Morning America" that a few seconds later, the gunman entered and fired three to four more rounds while the students took cover.

“I was ducking and covering, and the same with the rest of the students.

"He let off four more rounds and when it went silent for about 30 seconds to a minute, two of my classmates started breaking open a window, and that took about 30 seconds to happen.

"There was glass everywhere."

“After that, we broke out the window and I climbed out of there, and then I booked it back to my apartment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Claire Papoulias, a sophomore, described on NBC’s “Today” how she and other students scrambled to escape a history class through a window after the gunman entered from a back door and began firing.

She said: “There was a boy in my class, and he was waiting outside the window, and he was catching people and helping people down.

“As soon as I fell out of the window I kind of hit the ground a little. I just grabbed my backpack and my phone, and I remember I just ran for my life.”

Ryan Kunkel, 22, was attending a class in the Engineering Building when he became aware of the shooting from a university email. Kunkel and about 13 other students turned off the lights and acted like there “was a shooter right outside the door,” he said.

“Nothing came out of anyone’s mouth” for over four hours, he said.

Ted Zimbo said he was walking to his dorm when he encountered a woman with a “ton of blood on her.”

“She told me, ‘Someone came in our classroom and started shooting.”

“Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes. She said, ‘It’s my friend’s blood.’”

Zimbo said the woman left to find a friend’s car while he returned to his SUV and threw a blanket over himself to hide for three hours.

All classes, sports and other activities were canceled for 48 hours.