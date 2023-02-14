Work on the film Rust will resume in spring, with Alec Baldwin remaining in the starring role and as a producer, nearly 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set.

A number of original crew members will return to the project including director Joel Souza.

Mr Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month over the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins.

Joining the production will be safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan from Tenet Production Safety and production designer Christine Brandt.

Ms Hutchins's partner, Matthew, will serve as an executive producer and will be joined by Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill.

Meanwhile, a new documentary about Ms Hutchins will explore her life and “final work, including the completion of the film”.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the fatal shooting.

Mr Hutchins will also be an executive producer on the project.

Rust's production company said that “at Hutchins’ behest and with his blessing and support” cinematographer Bianca Cline will “complete Halyna’s vision for the film” as well as donating her salary to charity in honour of her.

The production will continue to use union crew members and bar “any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition” from the set.

Mr Souza said: “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Alec Baldwin was handed the gun on set. Credit: PA

The first of the two charges brought against Baldwin by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.

The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death, and includes a firearm enhancement, which makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

However, last week Baldwin’s lawyers argued the charge was “unlawful” because such enhancement had only been enacted last May, seven months after the incident occurred.

Earlier this month, relatives of Halyna filed a new civil lawsuit against Baldwin.

The lawsuit is being brought by Ms Hutchins’ mother Olga Solovey, father Anatolii Androsovych and sister Svetlana Zemko, who will be suing the actor and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

