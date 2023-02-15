Play Brightcove video

Rescuers came across Melike Imamoglu nine days after she was entombed under the rubble of a building

A woman has been found alive by search and rescue teams in Turkey, around 222 hours after being buried underneath the rubble of a building which collapsed during last week's powerful earthquake.

Melike Imamoglu, 42, was found in the southern city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, when rescue workers detected signs of life in their search.

Video footage shows Ms Imamoglu being carried on a stretcher before she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her successful rescue comes as hopes of finding more survivors continue to fade.

On Tuesday, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that more than 35,000 people have died in the country as a result of the quake. He added that some 13,000 people were still being treated in hospital.

The seismic event has now been confirmed as the deadliest to hit Turkey since it was founded 100-years-ago.

In the wake of the quake, Turkey's government has been criticised for its response, with many survivors left homeless and still struggling to meet basic needs.

Blame for the vast devastation has also been levelled at the faulty construction of buildings, while some contractors have been accused of failing to ensure Turkey's earthquake engineering standards were properly enforced in the quake zone.

Countries around the world have pledged millions in aid since the earthquake first hit, with the UK government announcing on Wednesday that it will give another £25 million towards the relief effort.

The extra aid now brings the UK's total financial support in the wake of the tragedy to £42.8 million.

