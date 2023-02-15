Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82

Raquel Welch, who starred in Fantastic Voyage, has died at the age of 82, her manager and family have confirmed.

The American actress and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC back-to-back in 1966, despite only having a small number of lines in the latter.

It has been reported that Welch died on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Despite only having a few lines of dialogue as Loana in One Million Years BC, Welch caught the attention of viewers after donning her now-infamous deer skin bikini.

Following her success, Welch went on to star in a number of other movies throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

In 1974, Welch scooped the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.

She was later nominated for a second time for her performance in 1987 film Right To Die.

Welch has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was awarded in 1996.

