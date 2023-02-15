The UK's inflation rate fell to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, as lower air fares and fuel costs helped slow rises in the cost of living. The sharp drop in Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation in December was a bigger-than-expected fall, with most economists expecting a drop to 10.3% last month.

It was largely due to the price of fuel and cost of restaurants and hotels slowing, according to the ONS, which published the data, and keeps regular track of the price changes of hundreds of everyday items.

Inflation - which still remains near a 40-year high - is the rate at which prices are rising.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist for the ONS, said: “Although still at a high level, inflation eased again in January. This was driven by the price of air and coach travel dropping back after last month’s steep rise. “Petrol prices continue to fall and there was a dip in restaurant, cafe and takeaway prices. “The cost of furniture decreased by more than this time last year, in line with traditional New Year discounting. These were offset by rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, following on from seasonal price cuts in December and a more subdued rise at the same time last year."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the fight to reduce inflation is “far from over” as it remained in double figures in January. He said: “While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over. High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses – that’s why we must stick to the plan halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know