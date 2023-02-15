Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce her resignation as First Minister of Scotland after eight years in the post.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to officially make an announcement at a press conference held at her residence in Edinburgh at 11am on Wednesday morning, STV reports.

Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level. The First Minister, however, has been mired in controversy in recent months as her government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK government.

And recent weeks have seen her forced to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference in Aberdeen in December 2022. Credit: PA

Rising to power unopposed after the ill-fated independence referendum in 2014, Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond, the mentor with whom she would come into conflict with in the years to come over the handling of sexual harassment allegations made against him. But the First Minister stands down without realising her key political mission – independence for Scotland. Her party will meet next month to discuss the holding of treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the vote being considered a mandate to begin negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.

However, it will come after two thirds of voters expressed opposition to Ms Sturgeon's plans to fight the upcoming general election as a de facto independence referendum, according to a new poll. A survey by Lord Ashcroft Polls cast doubt on the SNP’s plans to treat the election, which must be held before January 2025, on the sole issue of the constitution. The poll, which surveyed 2,105 Scots between January 26 and February 3, found that just one in five, or 21%, of respondents agreed the general election should be held on the single issue.

