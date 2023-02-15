Who could replace Nicola Sturgeon after Scotland's First Minister resigns?

Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years, it has been confirmed.

The First Minister spoke at a press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am, saying: "Part of serving well is to know when the right time is to step aside.

"In my head and heart I know that time is now. It is right for me, and my party, and my country."

Sturgeon said her decision to step down "is not a reaction to short term pressures".

This may have been a reference to her Scottish National Party-led government becoming embroiled in a row over transgender prisoners.

Ms Sturgeon said she has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader and will remain in office until her successor is chosen.

So, who could replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's First Minister?

John Swinney

When Ms Sturgeon was appointed First Minister, she appointed John Swinney as her deputy in 2014.

He previously served as Finance Secretary from 2007 to 2016 and the Education Secretary from 2016 to 2021.

Mr Swinney briefly served as SNP leader in the early 2000s after Alex Salmond unexpectedly quit as party leader, but later resigned.

His current odds with William Hill are 10/1.

Humza Yousaf

Another potential candidate is the current Health and Social Care Secretary,

Mr Yousaf was appointed in May 2021 and was the youngest MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament at age 26.

He has served in numerous roles and in 2018, he was was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Justice.

He introduced the Hate Crime Bill, which caused controversy among opposition parties.

William Hill is currently giving him odds of 10/1 .

Kate Forbes

Kate Forbes has served as the Secretary for Finance and Economy since 2021.

She was elected to Parliament in 2016 and was a convener of the Scottish Parliament.

In 2020, following the resignation of Derek Mackay, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, she delivered the 2020 Scottish Budget, becoming the first woman to do so.

She would be the youngest SNP leader if she won. Her odds are currently 11/2 with William Hill.

Angus RobertsonEarly favorite Angus Robertson is the current culture and external affairs secretary, and a former Westminster leader of the SNP.

The Edinburgh Central MSP has spent many years at both Westminster and Holyrood and has been a big factor in the SNP push for a second referendum on independence.

His odds are currently 6/4 with William Hill.

