Australia: ‘Fishermen’ rescued at sea now hunted over huge cocaine stash

Two 'fisherman' who were rescued from the ocean are being hunted by Australian police after a 365kg stash of cocaine washed ashore.

A 36-year-old man is due in court Thursday, after being arrested in connection with a transnational drug trafficking investigation - but Australian Federal Police are still trying to track down the two others.

The pair were among three men found clinging to a container 10 miles off the coast of Albany, in Western Australia, on February 1.

But when the trio were brought to shore, their account of capsizing while fishing seemed inconsistent, according to the Western Australia Police Force.

Six days later, a black plastic-wrapped package containing multiple smaller packages of cocaine washed ashore near Denmark, Australia.

The next afternoon, a seven-metre boat was found overturned about 27 miles west of the coastal town.

Police ransacked the cabin cruiser and found 40kg of cocaine wrapped in plastic.

It is believed the drugs were collected from the ocean and loaded on-board the seven-metre boat. How and where the drugs were dropped in the water is still being investigated.

A black plastic-wrapped package containing multiple smaller packages of cocaine washed ashore near Denmark, Australia. Credit: Australian Federal Police

Police still want to locate two men aged 49 and 45, who are believed to be in Western Australia. One of them is the registered owner of the boat where the illicit drugs were found.

On Thursday, Northern Territory Police Force officers took the man into custody in Darwin Wedneday morning at the request of the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The man, who was found at a home in rural Darwin, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The AFP will apply to extradite him to Western Australia to face a charge of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Police are still calling for public to help locate two other men who investigators wish to speak to about the illicit shipment, which police believe was collected from the ocean in the area.

Australian Federal Police want to speak to this 45-year-old man who is believed to be in Western Australia Credit: Australian Federal Police

AFP Acting Commander Graeme Marshall urged them to contact police.

He said: “We are also appealing for anyone else to call us if they have information to help us find the men, or know anything about this drug importation.”

“The interception of this amount of drugs would be a significant blow to a well-resourced syndicate, and prevents millions of dollars of drug profit from flowing back into the group to fund their next criminal venture or lavish lifestyles.

“The AFP estimates this seizure has saved the community more than $235 (£134) million in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity.

“Organised crime syndicates employ a variety of methods to try to smuggle large amounts of drugs into Australia without detection.

“We believe this amount of cocaine would have been distributed across Australia and not just in WA.

Australian Federal Police want to speak to this 49-year-old man in relation to their investigation Credit: Australian Federal Police

“There is a perception by some in the community that cocaine is a safe drug. Let me be clear – it is not. "

ABF Superintendent Shaun Senior said ABF officers are constantly watching vessels in and around shipping lanes, ports and harbours across the nation, to proactively identify suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the AFP Investigations Team on (02) 5126 9979, or email: Op-AYR@afp.gov.au

