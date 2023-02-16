British Gas owner Centrica sees profits triple to £3.3 billion

British Gas owner Centrica has reported operating profits of £3.3 billion, up from £948 million in 2021.

Chris O'Shea, group chief executive, said: “Our performance in 2022 demonstrates the benefits of our balanced portfolio and our strong balance sheet.

"The energy crisis and cost of living pressures have created a challenging environment for customers and communities, but we have been able to provide much needed stability and support”.

More to follow...