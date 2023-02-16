How the SNP will select its next leader after Nicola Sturgeon's departure

Play Brightcove video

How Scotland will pick its next leader

By Multimedia Producer Rachel Dixon

As Nicola Sturgeon steps down as First Minister, Scotland's top job is up for grabs.

While there are no front runners at the moment, the race is on to select a leader.

When Sturgeon rose to power in 2014, it was a very simple process of submitting her leadership bid to being sworn in as first minister 28 days later - but that's because she was the only candidate to run.

This time, it is likely the First Minister selection process will be more lengthy.

If multiple people throw their hat into the ring, it will be the first time in almost 20 years that Scotland has had a contested leadership election.

The process is in two stages - a leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) will first be selected and then someone will be chosen to take the job of First Minister - this person will have to be an Member of Scottish Parliament.

Here's what will happen as Nicola Sturgeon spends her final days in office.

Step One: The SNP Leader nominations

First a new leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party will need to be announced.

If there are multiple candidates they will each need to gain 100 nominations from SNP members, from across at least 20 branches, to be in with a chance of being leader.

The NEC may leave time for a campaign period, so candidates can attend hustings or meet party members across the country to drum up support, as there is no set time frame to choose the new leader.

If just one candidate crosses the 100 nomination threshold, they will become leader, meaning it will be time for Sturgeon to step aside.

Step Two: The SNP Leader vote

If there is more than one candidate, there will be an election in which all party members are eligible to vote.

The postal ballot allows one vote per person. There is a maximum of 18 days from the end of the nomination period to submit their choice.

Then three days are allocated to count the votes and announce who will be the new leader of the SNP.

Step Three : The First Minister race

Next the Scotland's new leader needs to be sworn in by the King, but the process is a little different to forming a government in Westminster.

The Scottish Parliament is given 28 days from the date of resignation to recommend who the King should appoint as leader - this is decided by vote.

In theory any MSP from any party can step up to become the First Minister - it does not have to be someone from the SNP.

Every candidate will get a chance to stake their claim for the top job.

Then MSPs will vote for the new leader- currently the SNP holds 64 out of 129 seats in the Scottish parliament, meaning it is likely an SNP candidate will take the win.

Step Four: The swearing in ceremony

The candidate who comes out on top of the MSP vote is then formally recommended to the King for appointment as First Minister.

The Scottish First Minister is appointed via Royal Warrant.

A day or two after being nominated by the Scottish Parliament, he or she will be sworn in at the Court of Session, Scotland’s senior civil court.

Nicola Sturgeon officially sworn in as First Minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh Credit: Ciaran Donnelly/PA

The Lord President of the Court of Session will read three official declarations, to the office, the Keeper of The Scottish Seal and to the King.

In response to all three, the First Minister, will hold up their right hand and silently bow their head in acknowledgement. They will also sign their Warrant.

