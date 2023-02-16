McDonald's has put up the price of five items on its saver menu blaming rising food and energy prices for the hike.

The company said franchisees set their own pricing but the new prices have been set as guidance from Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the fast-food chain hiked the price of cheeseburger last summer for the first time in 14 years.

The latest price changes will include:

Mayo Chicken, from 99p up to £1.19

Bacon Mayo Chicken, from £1.59 up to £1.79

Bacon double cheeseburger, from £2.49 up to £2.69

Triple cheeseburger, from £2.69 up to £2.89

Medium carbonated drink, from £1.39 up to £1.49

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices.

“However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees.

“We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality.

“At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customers value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme.”

The company added that it is has also launched a new Saver Meal pilot in the south east of England as it considers customer's opinions on value.

